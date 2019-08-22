A year in jail is the maximum sentence possible for an Apple Valley man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for leaving his 4-year-old alone for hours in a hot SUV with the window cracked while he worked an event in downtown St. Paul.

Kristopher A. Taylor, 26, pleaded guilty this week in Ramsey County District Court to second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death on May 4 of Riley Taylor.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors agreed that Taylor would serve anywhere from six months to a year in jail or the county workhouse, be on probation for 10 years and undergo a parenting evaluation.

Defense and the prosecution will make their respective cases for how much time Taylor should serve before Judge Robert Awsumb during sentencing on Oct. 11.

Kristopher Taylor, working at the Minnesota Monthly 8th Annual Grillfest at CHS Field, parked his SUV at the home ballpark of the St. Paul Saints in a spot that was “entirely exposed” to the elements, according to the criminal complaint.

Taylor said he last checked on Riley about 11:30 a.m. Saturday and returned about 5:15 p.m. after work to find the boy unresponsive. He took the boy to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kristopher Taylor Credit: Facebook

The temperature over the time period ranged from 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies around noon to 64 and mostly cloudy conditions as of 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled preliminarily that Riley died from hyperthermia.

Taylor told police he lowered one window roughly one-quarter to one-half inch for the boy. He said he gave Riley a handheld video game to occupy himself.