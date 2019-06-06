The FIFA World Cup brings together the defending champion United States team and 23 other national teams in a quest for women's soccer superiority. Click here for schedules, scores, news and TV info.



Here are links that will get you to what you need to keep up with the latest from the stadiums around France that are playing host to the tournament.

For a tournament schedule, with TV starting times and information for all of the game, go here. The first game involving Team USA is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday against Thailand.

The Team USA group play schedule is here.

For information on watching the games on the web, go here.

Fans hold up a banner in support of the United States women's national team before a match in New Jersey last month.

Group-by-group standings are here.

The Star Tribune's soccer page -- which includes World Cup, Minnesota United and other national and internation soccer updates -- is here.

Our World Cup preview from soccer expert Jon Marthaler is here.

Get background on all 24 teams here.

On Twitter:

U.S. women's national team | FIFA World Cup | FOX soccer

