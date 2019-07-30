Definition: The humidity of the dog days of summer.
Sample usage: “As the humuttity climbs this weekend, the dew point is more like a don’t point! Ha ha! And that’s your weather forecast for day, now back to the NewsWitness Team.”
Quality: We don’t really need the word, but there is something different about August humidity, as if the accumulated weight of the summer is bearing down upon us. Humidity makes you think of basking in the summer; humuttity makes you wish for fall.
JAMES LILEKS
