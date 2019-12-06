– The mood was glum inside the Iowa Wild’s locker room after the team was blitzed 5-1 by San Antonio on Wednesday, so when defenseman Brennan Menell was ushered into coach Tim Army’s office, he thought he might be in trouble.

But he wasn’t.

Menell was actually getting promoted to the NHL for the first time.

“It’s just an honor to be called up,” he said.

Menell was officially recalled by the Wild on Thursday, a day after the team sent defenseman Jared Spurgeon home from its road trip and shifted him to injured reserve with a hand injury that’ll sideline him for about two weeks.

And while Menell wasn’t in the lineup against the Lightning, sitting as a healthy scratch after not arriving in Tampa until 3 p.m., it’s possible the Woodbury native makes his debut at some point after a strong start to his season in the American Hockey League.

“Obviously, I want to get into a game,” Menell said. “I want to prove what I can do, but I think this is definitely a step in the right direction.”

Undrafted and invited to the Wild’s development camp in 2017, Menell hung around for the prospect tournament in Traverse City before staying on for training camp and even appeared in a preseason game.

Soon after, he signed a three-year entry-level contract.

“I just tried to take it step by step and I knew that when I signed, I still had a ways to go and I still had a lot to improve on,” Menell said. “So, it’s just kind of taking it day by day and trying to get better every day.”

That’s happened in the minors. A right shot who was selected for this opportunity ahead of another righty with NHL experience in Louie Belpedio, the 22-year-old Menell leads AHL defensemen in assists (17) and ranks second in points (19). Last season, his 44 points set the Iowa franchise record for a defenseman in a single season.

“I feel like I’m coming into the player I want to be and developing in all the areas that I think I should be,” said Menell, who models his game after Spurgeon’s. “I just feel really good about my game right now.”

And getting this chance with the Wild, a team he grew up rooting for, makes the journey even that much more meaningful.

“I can probably speak for every kid that grew up in Minnesota, it’s their dream to play for the Wild,” said Menell, who considered Spurgeon, Cal Clutterbuck, Pierre-Marc Bouchard and Derek Boogaard his favorites growing up. “So, to have an opportunity to do that is pretty special.”

Left to right

Nick Seeler was the first to sub in on the Wild defense with Spurgeon injured, giving the team five lefties on its back end and just one righthander (Matt Dumba).

Brad Hunt, a left shot, has been playing on the right side all season, and Carson Soucy made the switch from his natural left side to jump up to the second unit next to Jonas Brodin.

“Every coach would prefer a left-right situation,” coach Bruce Boudreau said.

One of the challenges for defenders playing on their offside is catching pucks that are rimmed around the boards since they’re forced to stop it on their backhand. Passing is another area that’s affected.

“When they go ‘D’ to ‘D’ in the zone, some guys are really good at sort of disguising it,” Boudreau said. “Other guys aren’t. When they open up, they sort of telegraph exactly where their passes are going to go. So, it’s important that the guy that plays on the right side knows his limitations.”

Injury update

Captain Mikko Koivu was out Thursday with a lower-body injury he suffered Tuesday. He’s considered day-to-day.