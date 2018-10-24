A woman with intellectual disabilities resulting from a stroke was sexually abused and impregnated early this year at a St. Anthony group home for vulnerable adults by a male caregiver who worked there.

The alleged assailant then threatened the woman and offered her $700 to abort the pregnancy in April, according to a recent state investigation and police records.

Divine Nde Momuluh, 39, of Andover, has been charged with one count of criminal sexual abuse by a caregiver of a vulnerable adult, a gross misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

Momuluh, who worked at a group home owned by Dungarvin, stands accused of having sexual intercourse with the woman on multiple occasions, including in the basement, bathroom and storage room. The victim, who was then 37, also told police that Momuluh would come into the upstairs room where she slept and “touched her during the overnight hours.” She estimated the two had sexual contact more than 10 times at the group home, according to a criminal complaint filed last month in Hennepin County District Court.

The victim had suffered brain damage from a severe stroke that occurred after she underwent surgery in 2014, her mother said in an interview. As a result, she had “trouble reasoning and having forethought of the implications of her decisions,” the criminal complaint says.

Calls to officials at Dungarvin were not immediately returned Wednesday.

The alleged victim, who is not identified in the reports, told state investigators that she became pregnant in February. She said that Momuluh threatened her and told her to lie about the pregnancy because he did not want to lose custody of his children, or for his children to see him in jail, according to the state investigative report. At one point, Momuluh offered the woman $700 in cash to abort the pregnancy. He then had someone he knew put the cash into the group home’s mail box, according to a report by the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS), which regulates facilities for adults with disabilities.

The woman had an abortion on April 28, 2018, when she was 11 weeks pregnant, because of medical concerns, the state investigation found.

The victim’s mother told state investigators that Momuluh “not only abused” her daughter, but “also put [her] life in jeopardy.” The mother told them that Momuluh was a supervisor at the group home, and there were “a lot of times” when her daughter and Momuluh were by themselves during the day, according to the state report.

DHS has disqualified Momuluh from holding any position allowing direct contact with or access to people receiving services from state-licensed programs. The victim has moved to a new facility with overnight supervision.