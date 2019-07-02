A woman who was struck and killed while she walked in a traffic lane in Coon Rapids was identified Tuesday as Amy Rebecca Hanlon, 40.

She had been walking in the right traffic lane when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Brooklyn Center man, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at Coon Rapids Boulevard and Avocet St NW shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Hanlon was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital. The accident remains under investigation.

