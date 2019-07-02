A woman who was struck and killed while she walked in a traffic lane in Coon Rapids was identified Tuesday as Amy Rebecca Hanlon, 40.
She had been walking in the right traffic lane when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Brooklyn Center man, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened at Coon Rapids Boulevard and Avocet St NW shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hanlon was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital. The accident remains under investigation.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'Stranger Things' star is obsessed by a Minnesota State Fair seed-art portrait that got away
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'Stranger Things' star is obsessed by a Minnesota State Fair seed-art portrait that got away
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'Stranger Things' star is obsessed by a Minnesota State Fair seed-art portrait that got away
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'Stranger Things' star is obsessed by a Minnesota State Fair seed-art portrait that got away
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'Stranger Things' star is obsessed by a Minnesota State Fair seed-art portrait that got away
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'Stranger Things' star is obsessed by a Minnesota State Fair seed-art portrait that got away
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
North Metro
Blaine man killed in motorcycle-pickup crash in Ham Lake
The crash happened shortly after 4:15 p.m. at Bunker Lake Boulevard and Lexington Avenue NE., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
National
Housley won't seek 2020 rematch with Sen. Smith
Republican Karin Housley says she won't seek a rematch against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith next year.
North Metro
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Coon Rapids identified
Amy Rebecca Hanlon, 40, had been walking in the right traffic lane Sunday when she was struck, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis serial rapist gets 27 years in prison
The victim endured 12 hours of kidnapping, torture.
Local
Twin Cities bells to ring out for July 4th
The nonprofit City of Bells has been working to bring bells back to life.