A 31-year-old woman who was stabbed during an attack late on a weekend night in a downtown Minneapolis parking ramp died Wednesday, authorities said.

The death of the 31-year-old, who was among a group of women being robbed July 15 in the B ramp on 2nd Avenue N., prompted prosecutors to upgrade charges against defendant Benjamin Love to second-degree murder.

Love, 44, of Minneapolis, was arrested on July 20. He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of an Aug. 8 court date. Love is also charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and first-degree assault.

Authorities have yet to identify the stabbing victim.

According to police and the criminal complaint:

Police responding to a 911 call arrived to see three women helping a fourth who had been stabbed in the chest.

Love joined the four in the elevator as the women were heading to their vehicle. When they exited on the fourth level, Love followed them.

Along with the eventually fatal stabbing to one woman, he slashed the hand of another and fled with a purse. The women drove to the second level and met police.