A woman has died following an officer-involved shooting late Saturday in south Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis police.
The shooting occurred on the 5100 block of Washburn Avenue South in the city's Fulton neighborhood.
Police were called to the neighborbood on an "unknown trouble call" around 11:30 p.m.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
