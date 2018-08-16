A woman was killed in an Eden Prairie home early Thursday, and a man was arrested at the scene, police said.

The death occurred at a residence in the 18300 block of Cascade Drive, where police were called about 2:20 a.m.

A 61-year-old man was arrested and he remains jailed on suspicion of murder. He has yet to be charged, and the Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The killing does not appear to be random, and the victim and suspect “were known to one another,” police said in a statement.

Authorities have yet to identify the woman or the circumstances surrounding the killing.