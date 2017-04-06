A woman has admitted to being the driver of a pickup truck that dragged a Wright County teenager during a drug deal gone awry.

Noelle A. Ziegelmann, 19, of Montrose, pleaded guilty in District Court last week to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death late last summer of 18-year-old Justin Harvey, also of Montrose.

An alleged accomplice, James D. Striebel, 19, of Howard Lake, remains charged with second-degree murder and robbery, and has been in jail since Harvey’s death in late August.

Ziegelmann, who also has been jailed since the killing, is seeking a sentence of three years. With credit for time served, she could be out of prison in roughly 1½ years and placed on supervised release. State guidelines call for an overall term of nearly 3½ years, which would mean being in prison for nearly two years. Sentencing is scheduled for May 30.

Harvey had arranged a roadside meeting outside his house to sell a quarter-ounce of marijuana to Striebel, who was in the passenger seat of the pickup. Ziegelmann was driving, according to the charges.

Then Striebel grabbed the bags of marijuana and Ziegelmann floored the accelerator, the charges read. Harvey hung on as the pickup’s tires squealed but soon let go. Deputies arrived to the 500 block of 1st Street N. and found Harvey gasping for breath and bleeding from his nose, mouth and ears.

Justin Harvey

Ziegelmann quickly confessed to the plot to rob Harvey of the marijuana and that she knew he was on the vehicle and possibly hung up on it, the charging document read.