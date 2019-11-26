An 87-year-old woman who along with her husband was run over by a car outside a New Hope church earlier this month has died, authorities said.

Eleanor H. Bjorkquist, 87, of Robbinsdale, was struck by a vehicle about 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 1 outside House of Hope Lutheran Church in the 4800 block of Boone Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bjorkquist was taken to North Memorial Medical Center and died there Thursday.

Her husband, David C. Bjorkquist, 87, “is in the process of recovering from some pretty extensive injuries,” Police Capt. Scott Slawson said Tuesday.

The car was heading north on Boone Avenue and hit the Bjorkquists as they were crossing the street while on their way to a church function, Slawson said. The driver remained at the scene and was “very cooperative,” the captain added.

Slawson said it has yet to be determined whether the Bjorkquists were crossing at the proper location, but he added, “we don’t have any charge or are anticipating any at this time.”