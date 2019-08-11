A motorcycle crash in western Minnesota has left its passenger dead, authorities said Sunday.

The wreck occurred about 4:40 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 119 in Hantho Township, about 15 miles northeast of Madison, the State Patrol said.

Linda J. Brandstrom, 72, of Madison, was declared dead at the scene. The patrol said she did not have on a helmet.

The motorcycle’s operator, 66-year-old Steven H. Dunkley, also of Madison, was expected to survive his injuries. The patrol said he also was not wearing a helmet.

The patrol has yet to release details about what led to the crash.