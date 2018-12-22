A 21-year-old woman was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into her vehicle on a highway outside of Somerset, Wis., late Friday, authorities said.

Stefanie S. Biedler, of Somerset, died at the scene, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. The wrong-way driver, Christina M. Wiederin, also from Somerset, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to deputies. The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash, which closed a segment of Hwy. 35/64, southwest of the town and next to the Wisconsin-Minnesota border, for about four hours early Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office had received reports of a black Ford Fusion going west on the eastbound lanes of the highway around 11:11 p.m. They learned of a two-vehicle crash on the road six minutes later.

Wiederin, 31, had crashed head-on into Biedler’s white Chevrolet Malibu in the eastbound lanes, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The county’s Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Biedler dead on the scene, while Wiederin was taken to Regions with injuries.

Biedler was not wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

Cpt. Jeff Klatt with the Sheriff’s Office said Wiederin remains in the hospital as of Saturday morning.