A woman and her two children were killed on the White Earth Indian reservation, and law enforcement remain on the scene early Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Details are scant at this early stage, but emergency dispatch audio communications about the killings started surfacing midday Monday.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office is among the agencies on the scene, the 26400 block of Beaver Trail in White Earth Township, dispatch audio revealed.

