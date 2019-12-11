7 p.m. vs. Utah • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Jazz could cure Wolves’ funk

Wolves update: The Timberwolves vowed not to let last year’s road trip woes bleed into this season, but it happened again. They went 0-4 on a road swing vs. Western Conference foes, leaving them at 10-13 and searching for answers following a team meeting at the conclusion of Monday’s loss at Phoenix. … The Wolves were No. 12 in the NBA in defensive rating heading into the road trip, but they are 20th now after a poor showing on the road trip. Their 128.9 defensive rating during those four games was easily the worst in the NBA in that span. “Not a good road trip for our defense. Not a good road trip for us in general,” coach Ryan Saunders said. ... G Jeff Teague is 7-for-10 from three-point range in his past three games and is averaging 20 points in that span.

Jazz update: Utah’s regular starting lineup of Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Royce O’Neale is outscoring opponents by an average of 16 points per 100 possessions, but a lack of bench production has kept the Jazz (13-11) from taking off this season. … The Wolves and Jazz have already played twice this season, with each winning on the other’s home court on Nov. 18 and 20. ... Utah has lost four of five games and six of eight. … The Jazz could be the cure for what ails the Wolves defense. In each of its past three losses, Utah has been held to no more than 96 points.

MICHAEL RAND