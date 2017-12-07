– Playing the same opponent for the second time in three days, the Timberwolves persevered again, this time outlasting the Clippers 113-107 in the game’s final minutes without needing star guard Jimmy Butler to don his cape.

On Sunday, Butler scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter of a 112-106 victory over the Clippers at Target Center.

On Wednesday, he scored four consecutive points that helped push the Wolves’ to 111-100 with 2:04 left, a lead they never gave back.

The Wolves led 102-91 with 7:14 remaining before the Clippers scored nine of the next points to get within 103-100 with 4:20 left.

But Wolves center Karl-Anthony Jones blocked two crucial shots — one on big man DeAndre Jordan, the other by driving shooter Lou Williams — in the closing minutes.

The Wolves led 62-49 at halftime and by as many as 19 after halftime. They were ahead 78-60 midway through the third quarter before the Clippers ended the quarter on a 20-10 run that brought them within 88-80 entering the final 12 minutes.

The Clippers twice pulled within five points early in the fourth quarter, but the Wolves answered back, the second time when backup center Gorgui Dieng scored four consecutive points to give the Wolves a 95-86 lead with fewer than nine minutes left.

The first came when Dieng manufactured a shot as the 24-second clock ran down, dribbling into the lane before he scored on a spinning little shot. The second came on a jump shot from the baseline.

The Wolves pushed that lead to as much as 102-91 with 7:14 remaining in the game.

The Wolves made 28 of 42 shots from the field in the first half. That’s 66.7 percent and the best percentage for the Wolves in any half since they shot the same against New Orleans in the final game of the 2015-16 season.

It was the Wolves’ 11th first half this season during which they scored 60 or more points. Only Houston with 13 and New Orleans with 12 has done that more than the Wolves, who are tied with Golden State and Cleveland with 11 times.

The Clippers pushed the Wolves to the final minutes three days earlier at Target Center, where they started two players on two-way G League contract and played without four starters, including star Blake Griffin.

On Wednesday, they welcomed back veteran forward Danilo Gallinari, who missed the previous 13 games because of a strained gluteal muscle. His return to the starting power forward spot moved rookie forward Jamil Wilson and gave the Clippers another to space the floor after teammates Austin Rivers and Lou Williams where they combined for 10 three-point shots — OK, seven by Rivers — and 53 points.

This time, the Wolves adjusted tactics after they were vexed Sunday when the Clippers first faked setting screens and later did set them before the Wolves trapped both players to get the ball out of their hands.

Williams went only 2-for-9 and scored but five points in Wednesday’s first half before he reversed course and made seven of his eight shots to start the second.

He finished 9-for-19 and finished with 23 points, while Rivers scored 10 of his 21 points in the first half.

The two teams hadn’t played in the season’s opening six weeks, then played each twice in those three days.

“It’s similar to a playoff setting,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game. “It’s a little unusual, but it usually happens once or twice a season. It is a challenge, but it’s a good one. Hopefully, it’s a good one.”

Wolves guard Jamal Crawford returned to Staples Center on Wednesday to play for the first time since the Clippers traded him to Atlanta last summer during their summer roster makeover.

Only four Clippers remain from the team for which Crawford played last season and the team honored Crawford’s five seasons there — the longest he has played for any team in his 18-year NBA career — with a scoreboard video tribute during a first-quarter timeout.

Crawford crossed his hands over his chest and bowed to the crowd after they gave him a standing ovation after the video played.

When asked before the game if he intended to welcome Crawford back, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said, “I want to rudely welcome him back if we can.”

He was only partially joking before he turned serious and discussed how Crawford’s professionalism rubbed off on his teammates, particularly Rivers’ son Austin.

“I love Jamal,” Doc Rivers said. “He has done so much not just for the Clipper franchise, he has done a lot for his teammates. He’s one of those guys who loves basketball, loves talking basketball. When guys move on, most people miss them because of the won-losses. I miss what Jamal did for every particularly player. He did so much for Austin. If there’s one thing I miss, that’s what I miss most.”