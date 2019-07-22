The Timberwolves are close to making an addition to Ryan Saunders’ staff for the upcoming season, as the team is in talks to bring in New Orleans assistant Kevin Hanson, sources told the Star Tribune.

Hanson spent the last four season on the Pelicans staff and according to the Pelicans’ website, Hanson worked “extensively” with All-Star Anthony Davis when Davis was in New Orleans.

Hanson’s potential hiring would come after the Wolves brought in David Vanterpool from Portland to be Saunders’ associate head coach, Pablo Prigioni from Brooklyn to be an assistant and Bryan Gates for his second stint as an assistant with the Wolves.



