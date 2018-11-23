– Derrick Rose didn’t mind that the Timberwolves were playing at noon local time on Friday. For Rose, the tip time came just before his sweet spot for a nap, which is usually 2 p.m. he said.

Rose looked full of energy on Friday — and the Wolves certainly needed it, as Rose spearheaded a 112-102 victory at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Wolves saw a 17-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle to four, only to have Rose save them with a crucial runner with 1:42 to play.

He scored 25 points to lead the Wolves while Karl-Anthony Towns danced around foul trouble to score 21. Taj Gibson added 16 on just seven shot attempts.

The victory was the first on the road for the Wolves this season; they started with eight losses away from Target Center.

The Wolves got off to a fine enough start, claiming a seven-point lead on the Nets in the first quarter behind seven early points from Gibson and Andrew Wiggins. But the Nets were able to make a run after Towns got in early foul trouble. He picked up two fouls within the first 6:13 of the game and as he went to the bench, the Nets made their first run.

Allen Crabbe hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Nets went on a 10-0 run to grab a three-point lead of their own.

Robert Covington of the Wolves drives on Brooklyn’s Allen Crabbe on Friday.

Thibodeau didn’t make any adjustments to his rotation after the last two losses. The first four off the bench were still Rose, Tyus Jones, Gorgui Dieng and Dario Saric while Anthony Tolliver and Josh Okogie remained glued to their seats.

Thibodeau relied on the bench for a good portion of the first half, with each bench player getting more than 10 minutes. Rose continued his strong offensive play with as the Wolves were able to weather the foul trouble from Towns, who picked up his third foul with 6:11 to play in the second quarter.

The Wolves were able to stage a late run in the quarter thanks to Jeff Teague’s best stretch of basketball in the last three games. The Wolves were able to get some stops as Teague was able to lead the offensive attack in transition. He got to the free-throw line a few times and hit another layup to key a 12-2 run over the final three minutes of the first half to give the Wolves a 54-49 lead headed into the locker room.

When they came out, Towns was able to stay out of foul trouble — and as a result the Wolves began to run away with the game. Towns became an offensive force in the third quarter scoring 17 after only scoring two in the first half. Brooklyn couldn’t keep up with Towns and the Wolves steadily increased their lead throughout the quarter, but they saw it steadily decrease as the fourth quarter began.

The Nets got a few 3-pointers to fall and the Wolves stalled offensively, enabling Brooklyn to chip away at the 17-point lead throughout the quarter. With three minutes remaining, the Nets trailed 104-100 after a pair of Spender Dinwiddle free throws. After a few empty possessions for both teams, Rose ran some pick-and-roll action with Towns on the left wing, and got a runner to fall for his 24th and 25th points of the afternoon.

When Teague found Robert Covington backdoor on the next possession for a dunk, the Wolves made sure Black Friday wasn’t going to be a bleak one for them.