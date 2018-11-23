11 a.m. at Brooklyn • FSN, 830-AM

The trend is suddenly downward

Wolves update: After going 3-0 in their first three games without Jimmy Butler, the Wolves have lost their past two. … Point guard Jeff Teague followed up a two-point performance against the Grizzlies with only seven points against the Nuggets on Wednesday. Teague was 3-for-14 from the field in those games. … The Wolves shot only 9-for-32 from three-point range against the Nuggets, but they rank seventh in the league in three-point shooting percentage at .368. … Karl-Anthony Towns has 20 or more rebounds in two of his past five games.

Nets update: When the Nets lost 120-113 to the Wolves on Nov. 12, they also lost one of their franchise’s key players and leading scorer, Caris LeVert, to a dislocated right foot. LeVert was taken to a hospital, but tests revealed no ligament damage and he did not need surgery. He is out indefinitely but could be back after 10 weeks. The Nets are 2-3 without LeVert. … Guard D’Angelo Russell is the team’s leading scorer at 17.4 points per game and has scored 20 or more points in three of his past four. ... Since losing LeVert, the Nets are 14th in offensive efficiency at 109.2 points per 100 possessions. CHRIS HINE