ATLANTA — For several weeks, the Timberwolves and Robert Covington have been waiting patiently for Covington’s right knee bone bruise to heal. Now, Covington appears close to a return.

The Wolves assigned Covington to their G-League affiliate in Iowa so Covington could practice while the Wolves are on their current road trip. The plan for Covington is only to practice and not play in any games, interim coach Ryan Saunders said.

“I think people could definitely assume that’s a step in the right direction,” Saunders said. “We want to see how his body reacts, how he reacts and we move forward.”

The Wolves won’t play another home game until Tuesday against Oklahoma City.

Covington has been out since Jan. 2 because of the bone bruise, a total of 23 games. Covington also sat out a game against Portland on Dec. 8 because of a right knee injury, but he returned to the lineup and played in 11 games before his extended absence. Covington is averaging 13.3 points per game in 35 games.

Joining the Wolves at shootaround was Cameron Reynolds, who is on a 10-day contract with the team. Reynolds attended college at Tulane and played in 33 games for the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G-League affiliate, averaging 16 points per game.