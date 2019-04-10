Owner Glen Taylor will have some help when deciding whether to retain general manager Scott Layden and interim coach Ryan Saunders.

The Wolves are looking for a new President of Basketball Operations, the team confirmed Wednesday morning in a news release. That hire will help make decisions regarding the future of the franchise, including who will be the general manager and who will be the coach.

“The future of the Minnesota Timberwolves continues to be very bright,” said Wolves owner Glen Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune, in the release. “It’s more important than ever that we find a leader who can build a successful team in today’s fast-paced NBA. We have the cornerstones of a very talented team and need to assemble the final pieces that will elevate us into a playoff team and one that can compete for championships.”

Layden was hired when Tom Thibodeau served in the dual rule of coach and president but stayed on after Taylor fired Thibodeau in January. Upon firing Thibodeau, Taylor said he did not want to have a president and coach who served in both capacities but it was unclear how Taylor would structure the front office beyond this season. There’s no timetable for completing the new hire.

Layden has been in charge of operations since Thibodeau was fired. Taylor also said then that Saunders would have every chance to win the coaching job going forward. Players have vouched for Saunders even though the team is 17-24 since he took over. The Wolves will finish their season Wednesday at Denver.

The Wolves have been hit by injuries to multiple key contributors like Jeff Teague, Robert Covington, Taj Gibson, Tyus Jones and Derrick Rose but Saunders’ communication skills helped keep the team focused even as it faded from playoff contention.

“We all hope [Saunders] will be getting the job,” center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “I think that we have something positive being built here.”