PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

(All games on ESPN2 unless noted)

First round

Tuesday/single elimination

(8) Dallas at (5) Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

(7) Lynx at (6) Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Second round

Thursday/single elimination

Low seed at (3) Washington, 5:30 p.m.

High seed at (4) Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Begin Aug. 26 (best-of-five)

Low seed vs. (1) Seattle

High seed vs. (2) Atlanta

Finals

Start date TBA (best-of-five)

Semifinal winners