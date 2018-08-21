PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
(All games on ESPN2 unless noted)
First round
Tuesday/single elimination
(8) Dallas at (5) Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
(7) Lynx at (6) Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Second round
Thursday/single elimination
Low seed at (3) Washington, 5:30 p.m.
High seed at (4) Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Begin Aug. 26 (best-of-five)
Low seed vs. (1) Seattle
High seed vs. (2) Atlanta
Finals
Start date TBA (best-of-five)
Semifinal winners
