First Avenue, the Cabooze and the Dakota have all blocked off the streets outside their clubs to host outdoor concerts, and now the Fine Line is joining the trend in a big way: The original Warehouse District music venue will take over the intersection of 4th Street and 1st Avenue N. to host a promotional street party for hip-hop station Go 95.3 FM on Sunday, July 30, starring “Black & Yellow” hitmaker Wiz Khalifa and Def Jam-buoyed L.A. star Vince Staples along with local trendsetters Bobby Raps, Finding Novyon and Mac Irv.

Tickets for the event -- dubbed the Big Fancy Go Show – are on sale now for $46 general-admission or $95.30 VIP via Ticketfly. The event is all-ages and will kick off at 3 p.m. that day.

Wiz K is quite an impressive “get” for the one-year-old Go station. He has twice before played to massive outdoor crowds in town, starting with a sold-out Minnesota State Fair grandstand concert with Mac Miller in 2013 and as the headliner of the Soundset festival in 2014. At the latter event, the Pittsburgh rapper earned a dichotomous mix of notoriety and respect, since he still made it to the show on time even after spending the night before in an El Paso, Texas, jail on weed-possession charges. That's dedication, man.

One of our favorite picks from SXSW 2015 and another Soundset alumnus, Staples has also become a strong draw locally after packing First Ave this past March.

In fact, this "Big Fancy Show" could legitimately be a big enough deal to create quite a traffic jam with another concert happening on the other side of downtown Minneapolis that day, Guns N’ Roses at U.S. Bank Stadium. Should be quite an interesting mix of music fans on the light-rail trains that day.

Here's a video promoting Khalifa's latest, um, release.