– The Bears sacked Kirk Cousins six times Sunday while exercising defensive domination in beating the Vikings 16-6 at Soldier Field.

Chicago was playing without two top defensive players and lost quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on their first drive because of a left shoulder injury.

Backup Chase Daniel threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tarik Cohen to complete that 14-play, 75-yard drive that set the tone for the game.

Nick Williams had two sacks for Chicago, which was without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (knee) and linebacker Roquan Smith (personal reasons).

Trailing 16-0, the Vikings (2-2) scored with three minutes left on a 2-yard touchdown run by Dalvin Cook that capped a 92-yard drive, but a two-point conversion completion from Cousins to Diggs was short of the end zone.

An onside kick attempt failed.

Dalvin Cook of the Vikings was upended by Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Daniel was 22-for-30 for 195 yards as Chicago (3-1) tied Green Bay for first place in the NFC North.

Cousins, who was strip-sacked by Khalil Mack on the first play of the second half, was 27-for-36 for 233 yards, and Diggs had seven receptions for 108 yards. Cook, the NFL rushing leader, was limited to 35 yards on 14 carries.