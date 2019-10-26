Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said linebacker Kamal Martin was a "game-time decision" for Maryland on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

The senior left the Rutgers game a week ago with an apparent knee injury. And with a bye week on the horizon, the Gophers could play it safe and give Martin an extra week to recover before facing their first ranked opponent of the season, Penn State on Nov. 9.

I'll update this after warm-ups with what happens (UPDATE: Martin was not dressed for the game). But in the meantime, the fill-ins could be Thomas Rush, Mariano Sori-Marin and/or Braelen Oliver.

"They have gotten a lot better," Fleck said. "They have had to grow up fast. Mariano especially, same thing with Braelen. Those are two guys we really have got to lean on, not only for this week but our future. I don't want them being anybody else but themselves and be the best version of themself. Nobody has to be Kamal."

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi added Oliver can run and is athletic in coverage, while Sori-Marin is not quite as fast but is also good in coverage and can diagnose plays well.

Besides Martin, the others not dressed for the game were quarterback Zack Annexstad (foot), running back Jason Williamson (knee), defensive back Caden Fey, defensive lineman D'Vion Harris, cornerback Tyler Nubin, punter Tom Foley (on a scooter with right leg up) and walk-on Peter Bercich.