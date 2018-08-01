Tyler Cooper, a 6-4, 295-pound offensive lineman from St. Croix Falls, Wis., has verbally committed to the Gophers, giving coach P.J. Fleck’s program 23 players in the recruiting Class of 2019.

Cooper has played both tackle and center in high school but could end up as a guard with the Gophers. A three-star recruit as rated by 247Sports.com, Cooper is the ninth-ranked recruit in Wisconsin. He had scholarship offers from FBS schools Wyoming, New Mexico, Northern Illinois and Eastern Michigan, along with FCS offers from North Dakota State, North Dakota, South Dakota and South Dakota State.

With the addition of Cooper, the Gophers are ranked No. 24 nationally and sixth among Big Ten teams in the 247Sports composite ratings of major national recruiting services.