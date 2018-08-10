Château L'Orangerie Bordeaux Supérieur 2015

The red blends from Bordeaux are almost a different category from California renditions, but some manage to have crossover appeal. The Château L'Orangerie Bordeaux Supérieur 2015 ($12) brings on the perfectly ripe fruit and spices, which should make this a versatile party favorite. The tannins are nailed on this French red from an estate dating to the 18th century, providing ample grip through the long, semi-dusty finish. It's quite elegant for the price point, but firm, smooth and easy-drinking thanks in part to a manageable alcohol level (13 percent). Benefiting from a slight chill, this wine is made for patio sipping and summer fare (burgers, brats, barbecue).

Available at Cotroneo's, MGM, Cheers, Falls Liquor, Tonka Bottle Shop, Richfield Muni and Hy-Vee.

Bill Ward