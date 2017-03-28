Vikings ownership is taking a proactive approach to try to get former Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, owner Mark Wilf announced to a few reporters during the annual league meetings this morning.

“Jim Marshall is really one of the greatest Vikings of all time,” Wilf said reporters were handed a release detailing Marshall’s 20-year career, the last 19 of which was spent as a Viking from 1961-79. “I know he was a finalist over the years in the Hall selection. We’re stewards of a great franchise and we inherited a great legacy. And Jim Marshall, the kind of leadership not just on the field but the kind of person he is, his record obviously speaks for itself.

“The amount of games he played, his longevity, his consistency. You just have to talk to coach [Bud] Grant and all his teammates to understand the kind of impact he had. … He really deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. We’re fortunate that Mick Tingelhoff is in the Hall of Fame now. I think this would complete the legacy of those great years if Jim Marshall should go into the Hall of Fame.”

Tingelhoff, whose 17-year career ended in 1978, was chosen as a senior committee candidate two years ago. Marshall would need to be chosen as the senior committee candidate before he would be considered by the full 46-member committee.

Marshall, a two-time Pro Bowler, held the record for consecutive games played for a position player at 282 until Brett Favre broke the record in 2009 en route to 299.

Although sacks weren’t an official NFL stat until 1982, Marshall is credited with 127, second-most in franchise history behind Hall of Famer Carl Eller (130). Marshall also had 29 fumble recoveries, which ties him for first place in NFL history with 2017 Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.