After dropping its fifth straight game Tuesday, the Wild started to make changes Wednesday by trading veteran forward Charlie Coyle to the Boston Bruins, a source said.

Coyle learned of the trade Wednesday afternoon as the Wild prepared to fly to New York for Thursday's game against the Rangers. The 26-year-old native of Weymouth, Mass., played college hockey at Boston University. He has one more season remaining on a six-year, $16 million deal that will pay him $4.25 million next season.

The Wild is getting center Ryan Donato, a 22-year-old who has six goals in 34 games this season, and a fifth-round pick in return, the source said. Donato was in Providence playing for the American Hockey League affiliate of the Bruins and had seven goals in 18 games.

Donato, 6-foot and 193 pounds, was the Bruins' second round choice in the 2014 NHL draft. He is also from Massachusetts and played college hockey at Harvard. He was a standout for the U.S. Olympic team in 2018, scoring five goals in the tournament, and joined the Bruins late last season.

His father, Harvard coach Ted Donato, played 13 NHL seasons for seven teams.

A regular in the trade rumor mill, Coyle is the second core piece from the Wild to get traded this season. Winger Nino Niederreiter was shipped to the Carolina Hurricanes in January in exchange for center Victor Rask.

Charlie Coyle

Acquired in the Brent Burns trade with the Sharks in 2011, Coyle spent parts of seven seasons with the Wild, scoring 91 goals and racking up 242 points in 479 games.

This season, he had 10 goals and 28 points in 60 games, splitting time between wing and center.

The Wild has been shut out in its past two games, and just finished an 0-3-1 homestand.