There were signs of progress, like the Wild not giving up a first-period goal and shortening its usual parade to the penalty box.

But these strides still weren’t enough to recalibrate the Wild, as the team dropped its fifth straight in a 4-0 letdown Tuesday in front of 18,533 at Xcel Energy Center that extended its February slide to 1-6-3.

– the second netminder in as many games to blank the Wild, which hasn’t scored in 156 minutes.

Winger Jakob Silfverberg scored the decisive goal on the power play, burying a loose puck in the crease 4:22 into the second period after it bounced off the post.

It was the 15th power play tally surrendered by the Wild over its last 13 games, an untimely rut for a unit that had been a strength of the team’s before then. Overall, the Ducks went 1-for-3.

– like it did to set up a 4-0 drubbing by the St. Louis Blues Sunday.

Ducks right wing Corey Perry scored a goal against Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk, giving the Ducks a 2-0 advantage in the third period.

– which looks necessary to grow the group’s confidence.

Twice the Wild threw away scoring chances by passing instead of shooting.

Center Mikael Granlund’s attack into Anaheim’s zone in the first fizzled when he centered the puck into a pack of Ducks players instead of aiming it toward the net.

And later in the frame, center Eric Staal created open ice when he split two Ducks defenders. But the puck didn’t reach the net. That’s because Staal pulled up for a drop pass that didn’t connect with winger Jason Zucker.

– close calls that illustrate just how slim the margin of error has become for a lethargic offense.

– a rough showing that kept him on the bench against the Blues.

He racked up 20 saves, keeping the Ducks close until the third.

– which also sputtered in that loss to the Blues by going 0-for-5.

But the team couldn’t capitalize on the chances, blanking on five shots on net during three consecutive opportunities.

Before the second power play, Granlund did poke the puck in the net but it came after a quick whistle and was waved off.

And that ineffective stretch by the Wild’s special teams was costly because the Ducks added a pair of insurance goals, from winger Corey Perry at 14:16 and center Ryan Kesler at 15:59, before defenseman Hampus Lindholm dumped in an empty-netter with 1:09 to go.

– the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche – are in action Wednesday when the Wild is idle.