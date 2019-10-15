6 p.m. at Toronto Scotiabank Arena FSN, 100.3-FM

Turnaround to face Leafs is a brief one

Preview: The Wild is back in action Tuesday in Toronto to complete its first back-to-back of the season. In 2018-19, the Wild went 4-0-1 when scoring first in the second game. This will be the team’s first trip to Scotiabank Arena since it overcame a slow start that included the fastest goal against in franchise history to secure a 4-3 win on Jan. 3. The Maple Leafs’ last game was a 5-2 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Players to watch: D Jared Spurgeon had a three-point effort in that comeback win in Toronto last season. Leafs F Auston Matthews has six goals in six games. Four of F Mitch Marner’s six points have come on the power play.

Numbers: The Leafs are averaging four goals per game. … The Wild is 12-10 all-time vs. the Leafs.

Injury: Wild D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) and F Mats Zuccarello (lower body) are out. Leafs D Travis Dermott (shoulder) and F Zach Hyman (knee) are also out.

Sarah McLellan