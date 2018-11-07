GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Marcus Sorensen, Sharks: The winger scored a goal and chipped in two assists.
2. Brent Burns, Sharks: The defenseman set up two goals, including the game-winner.
3. Mikko Koivu, Wild: The center had a pair of assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Goal for the Sharks on two first-period shots.
14 Goals scored by Wild defensemen this season, the second most in the NHL.
335 Consecutive games played by center Eric Staal before he sat out because of illness.
SARAH MCLELLAN
