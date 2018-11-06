9:30 p.m. at San Jose • FSN, 100.3-FM

Three-game California swing begins with the Sharks

Preview: This is the start of three in a row in California for the Wild. So far, the team is 2-1 during a franchise-record seven consecutive road games. The Sharks are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Flyers on Saturday that improved them to 7-4-3. They are 3-2-1 on home ice.

Players to watch: Winger Timo Meier has a team-high 11 goals. Center Logan Couture is tied for the most points on the Sharks with 16. Goalie Martin Jones is 6-3-1.

Numbers: The Wild went 3-0 against the Sharks last season. Winger Mikael Granlund’s 10-game point streak is the longest active one in the NHL. Seven of San Jose defenseman Brent Burns’ 16 points have come on the power play. Fellow blue liner Erik Karlsson has seven assists since joining the Sharks via trade from the Senators.

Injuries: Sharks F Tomas Hertl (head) is day-to-day.

SARAH MCLELLAN