Gallery: Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck corralled the puck in the third period. The Wild had only 19 shots on goal.

Gallery: Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29) fights with Minnesota Wild Chris Stewart (10) and Matt Dumba (24) as Stewart drags Jets' Ben Chiarot (7) along the ice during a brawl after Winnipeg Jets' Bryan Little (18) scored during third period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Gallery: Jets and Wild players brawled after Winnipeg's Bryan Little (18) scored during the third period.

Gallery: Winnipeg's Bryan Little (18) redirected the puck past Wild goalie Alex Stalock during the third period.

Gallery: Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) and Mark Scheifele (55) celebrated after Connor scored during the third period.

Gallery: Winnipeg's Kyle Connor (81), not shown, fired the puck over Wild goalie Alex Stalock during the first period.

Gallery: Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler (26) was tripped up as he tried to get the puck between Wild defensemen Jonas Brodin (25) and Ryan Suter (20) toward goalie Alex Stalock (32) during the third period.

Gallery: Wild forward Daniel Winnik and Winnipeg's Matt Hendricks dropped the gloves in the second period, after the Jets took a 4-2 lead.

Gallery: Wild goalie Alex Stalock (32) looked on after the Jets' Mathieu Perreault scored during the second period.

Gallery: Winnipeg's Joel Armia (40), Mathieu Perreault (85) and Matt Hendricks (15) celebrated after Armia scored as the Wild's Daniel Winnik looked on in the first period.

Gallery: The Wild's Gustav Olofsson (23), Matt Cullen (7), Chris Stewart (10) and Ryan Murphy (6) celebrated after Stewart scored, his first point in 17 games.

Gallery: The Wild's Jason Zucker (16) got behind the Jets defense and scored on goalie Connor Hellebuyck as Ben Chiarot (7) looked on.

Gallery: Wild coach Bruce Boudreau reacted to a referee's call after a disallowed goal during the first period. Replay showed Charlie Coyle was offside.

– Jets center Bryan Little arrived in front of the crease and waved his stick.

Teammate Ben Chiarot read the signal.

But the Wild didn’t.

So when the slap-pass was sent to the net by Chiarot, an unmarked Little easily redirected it in — exploiting one of the many defensive breakdowns from the Wild in a 7-2 rout by the Jets, the team’s worst loss of the season.

“It’s a roller coaster right now, and we gotta get this thing stabilized and just play hard,” defenseman Ryan Suter said. “It’s one thing to lose if you play hard and if you play the right way. But we’re losing, and we’re not playing the right way right now.”

Wild goaltender Alex Stalock felt the night getting longer and game slipping away after Winnipeg’s Mathieu Perreault got open and fired home a one-timer in the second period.

Aside from giving up a season-high seven goals, the Wild managed a season-low 19 shots on net — an appropriate barometer on just how lopsided the game ended.

But it didn’t start that way.

After weathering an early push by the Jets, the Wild jumped out to a two-goal lead.

Center Charlie Coyle led a three-on-one rush and set up winger Jason Zucker, who lifted a backhand over Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck 8 minutes, 1 second into the first period for his team-leading 13th goal. And the fourth line chipped in when center Matt Cullen dished off to winger Chris Stewart, who slung the puck in for his first goal and point in 17 games — this after the Wild had a goal called back once video review determined the play was offside.

But the Jets rallied, tying it at 2-2 before the period adjourned.

“From about the 13-minute mark on of the first period, we just quit playing,” coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Winger Joel Armia finished off a loose rebound at 15:47. And then with 2:45 remaining in the period, center Mark Scheifele converted on the power play with a slick back-door one-timer.

“We thought it was going to be easy,” Suter said. “I’m assuming we thought they were just going to back down, and they woke up and came at us.”

The Jets carried that late-period surge into the second, gaining separation amid more porous play in the Wild’s zone.

Scheifele split the defense and then fed the trailer on the play, defenseman Jacob Trouba, who beat goalie Alex Stalock at 10:57. Then with 5:41 left in the period, center Mathieu Perreault was left alone in the slot to unleash a one-timer that put the Jets up 4-2.

It didn’t get any better for the Wild in the third.

Winger Kyle Connor pushed in a loose puck in front at 5:13 on the power play. Captain Blake Wheeler created the chance by cutting to the net — the fifth goal given up by the Wild’s penalty kill in the past two games.

Overall, the Jets went 2-for-4 with the man advantage while the Wild was 0-for-1.

Just 1:05 after Connor’s goal, the Wild surrendered a sixth goal for the second straight game on the deflection by Little.

The Jets added a seventh at 13:26 when Wheeler’s pass during a two-on-one rush banked off defenseman Jonas Brodin’s skate and past Stalock, who finished with 21 saves. Hellebuyck posted 17.

“What could go wrong went wrong,” said defenseman Kyle Quincey, who was a team-worst minus-3 and tagged with 16 minutes in penalties, including a 10-minute misconduct in the third for his role in a post-goal scrum that forced him from the game early. “We had a couple turnovers and breakdowns, and just every chance they had went in.”