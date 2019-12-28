– While scaling the standings in recent weeks to rejoin the playoff race in the Western Conference, the Wild improved upon several early-season issues.

The offense became more consistent, its defending tighter, and resilient replaced vulnerable as the team’s calling card.

But one area the Wild has yet to correct is its play against rivals.

In its first game back after a three-day holiday break, the Wild had a chance to address that mismatch, and it did, eking out a 6-4 win over the Avalanche Friday at Pepsi Center to sit 3-8-1 vs. the Central Division after the competitive clash.

Center Victor Rask scored 11 minutes, 58 seconds into the third, the second of three Wild goals in the period that overcame an early deficit and ultimately broke a stalemate that had the teams neck-and-neck after the first two periods.

A back-and-forth struggle didn’t look like it would be on the night’s agenda based on how the game started.

Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk thwarted a redirected shot by Colorado’s Valeri Nichushkin in the second period for one of his 40 saves Friday in Denver.

The Wild was in control for much of the first period, building a 2-0 lead while outworking the Avalanche.

At 5:33, defenseman Carson Soucy converted on a wrist shot through traffic for his eighth point in his past 12 games. Soucy’s five goals rank fourth in team history for most by a rookie defenseman in a season.

Center Eric Staal scored his team-leading 15th goal at 9:22, poking in a rebound from a Kevin Fiala shot that slipped past Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz. Not only was the goal Staal’s second in as many games, he now has seven in his past eight.

With an assist on the first two goals, Fiala has earned 15 points in his past 17 games — a run in which he has recorded three multipoint efforts.

But the Wild let its grip slip in the waning minutes of the frame.

After a Soucy interference penalty gave the Avalanche offensive-zone time, Colorado capitalized soon after its power play expired — a tip at 18:24 by winger Matt Calvert, who was posted in front of goalie Devan Dubnyk.

Then, just 46 seconds later, the Avalanche evened it when captain Gabriel Landeskog scooped up a neutral-zone turnover by the Wild, split its defense and slid a backhander around Dubnyk.

The Wild appeared to retake the lead on a shot by center Joel Eriksson Ek off the rush at 8:32 of the second, but the goal was disallowed after the Avalanche issued a coach’s challenge to check if the play was offside. Video review determined winger Marcus Foligno was.

Later in the second, the Wild moved ahead 3-2 on a power-play point shot by defenseman Brad Hunt at 11:18 — the team’s lone goal with the man advantage in two tries.

But another last-minute goal stung the Wild, tying the score again. This time, center Nathan MacKinnon redirected in a puck off his skate with 48 seconds to go.

Colorado grabbed its first lead only 1:33 into the third on another deflection by Calvert. That didn’t deter the Wild.

By 10:41, winger Mats Zuccarello made it 4-4 when he buried the rebound off a Jonas Brodin shot — a finish that paved the way for Rask’s game-winner, which came on a solid individual effort that started in the neutral zone.

Defenseman Ryan Suter added an empty-net goal with 1:12 remaining.

Dubnyk ended up with 40 saves. Francouz had 27.