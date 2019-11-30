GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The defenseman chipped in a goal and two assists while being a plus-5.

2. Eric Staal, Wild: The center tallied a goal and assist.

3. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman finished a plus-5 and put four shots on net amid six attempts.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Wild goals — and four in the game — in a span of 4 minutes, 13 seconds in the second period.

7 Goals for winger Zach Parise over his past eight games.

7 Different goal scorers for the Wild; 11 players registered at least a point.

SARAH McLELLAN