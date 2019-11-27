GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman scored the decisive goal and posted an assist.

2. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The goalie recorded 32 saves in his NHL debut.

3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger buried the team’s second goal on a partial breakaway.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Goal by the Devils that shouldn’t have counted.

4 Points out of a possible six on the Wild’s now-completed three-game road trip.

61 Power-play goals for winger Zach Parise in his career with the Wild, a franchise record.

SARAH MCLELLAN