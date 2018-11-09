GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger scored the winning goal and added an assist.

2. Nino Niederreiter, Wild: The winger scored his first goal in 28 games.

3. Mikko Koivu, Wild: The center set up all three Wild goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

700 Career points for Parise, making him the fifth Minnesota-born NHL skater to reach the mark.

1 Power-play goal for the Wild in three attempts.

27 Saves for Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk.

11-3 The Kings’ early edge in shots on goal; they finished with a 28-23 advantage.

SARAH McLELLAN