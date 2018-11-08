9:30 p.m. at Los Angeles • Staples Center • FSN, 100.3-FM
Road trip continues with Kings
Preview: This will be Los Angeles’ second game with interim coach Willie Desjardins. The Kings fired John Stevens after a 4-8-1 start.
Players to watch: Winger Ilya Kovalchuk leads Los Angeles in goals (five) and points (14). Defenseman Drew Doughty is averaging a team-high 27 minutes of ice time per game.
Numbers: The Wild didn’t have a penalty in the 4-3 loss in San Jose on Tuesday, the ninth time that’s happened in franchise history. The Kings are 4-3-1 at home. Goalie Jack Campbell has a .918 save percentage.
Injuries: Wild Fs Eric Staal (illness) and Matt Hendricks (general soreness) are questionable. Kings G Jonathan Quick (torn meniscus), D Paul LaDue (undisclosed) and F Jonny Brodzinski (shoulder) are out.
SARAH MCLELLAN
