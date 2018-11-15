A 5-2 loss to the Canucks is one of the few blemishes on the Wild’s record of late, but the team has a chance to rebound against Vancouver when it hosts the team Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

“It was kind of one of those games we had a lot of good moments and we came up within a goal, but some turnovers led to the game getting away from us,” goalie Devan Dubnyk said. “We played much better hockey since then and if we can play the way we have been playing, hopefully we’ll have a better result.”

Dubnyk will be back between the pipes after he was bowled over in the 5-2 loss to the Capitals Tuesday when Capitals forward Tom Wilson crashed the net en route to scoring a goal.

“Upper body’s pretty sore, but nothing restrictive as far as moving around,” Dubnyk said. “It’s more day-to-day activities. Trying to lift kids who are getting heavier by the day is a little tougher. But as far as playing, it’s not going to affect me.”

Coach Bruce Boudreau called forward Matt Hendricks a game-time decision.

“I might just change it up,” he said. “We’ve discussed it, but we haven’t come to a conclusion yet.”

Boudreau on the #mnwild resetting after loss to Capitals Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/RBUulWPKzQ — Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) November 15, 2018

The setback to Washington was the Wild’s first regulation defeat at home this season and with Thursday the first of five home contests over the next six games, the test against the Canucks is certainly a chance to recalibrate to make this stint at Xcel Energy Center a productive one.

“Every game’s important,” Boudreau said. “You find reasons for it but especially after you have sort of a stinker at home [Tuesday], you’d like to rebound and play as well as you can – especially against a team that’s already beaten you this season.”

Projected lineup:

Zach Parise-Mikko Koivu-Nino Niederreiter

Jason Zucker-Eric Staal-Mikael Granlund

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Charlie Coyle

Marcus Foligno-Eric Fehr-J.T. Brown

Ryan Suter- Matt Dumba

Jonas Brodin-Jared Spurgeon

Nick Seeler-Greg Pateryn

Devan Dubnyk

Key numbers:

1: Regulation loss at home for the Wild.

198: Career assists for winger Mikael Granlund.

2: Points last game for captain Mikko Koivu.

6: Goals for defenseman Matt Dumba.

85.7: Percent efficiency on the Wild’s penalty kill.

About the Canucks:

Vancouver has dropped three in a row, most recently falling 5-2 to the Islanders Tuesday. This is the last stop on a six-game road trip. So far, the Canucks are 5-6-2 are on the road. Forwards Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson lead the team in 17 points. Pettersson also has a team-high 10 goals.