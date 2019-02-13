Joe Mauer was celebrated by the Wild on Tuesday, with players warming up wearing No. 7 sweaters with Twins logos, jerseys that will be autographed and auctioned for Crescent Cove, a local organization which offers care and support to children and young adults with a shortened life expectancy.

Mauer, who retired following last season after 15 years with the Twins organization, also took part in a ceremonial puck drop the day before pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.

“It’s a little different for me when I see those guys out on the field,” said Mauer, who plans to go to camp as a fan in March. “We’ll go down there and vacation … but I’ll be at the ballpark, checking up on some of the guys.”

Basketball was Mauer’s winter sport growing up, but he said, “I found a love for hockey as I got older … I probably shouldn’t say this, but even when I was training in the offseason, I would always have one day for skating, for cardio, just something different to get the body going. I loved being outdoors and just going out on the pond behind the house and getting a good workout going.”