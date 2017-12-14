Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk will be sidelined week-to-week with a lower-body injury suffered Tuesday in the 2-1 shootout win over the Flames.

“You never want to see anybody get injured,” backup Alex Stalock said. “I’ve gone through it before myself, and it’s not a fun spot to be in. You’re not around the team. You’re by yourself a lot. It’s not a fun deal. Obviously, I know they’re saying week-to-week right now, but for us as a group in here, I think everybody’s kind of hoping it’s day-to-day.”

Dubnyk was injured in the first period Tuesday while moving side to side. He finished out the period before leaving the game. The team recalled goalie Steve Michalek from the American Hockey League Thursday on an emergency basis, and he’ll back up Stalock Thursday against the Maple Leafs when the Wild’s three-game homestand continues.

Coach Bruce Boudreau said Dubnyk will probably stay off the ice until the weekend. Dubnyk will accompany the team on its upcoming four-game road trip, and Boudreau said there’s a “better chance” Dubnyk resumes practicing with the team next week.

Injured defenseman Jared Spurgeon and winger Zach Parise will also be on the road trip, and the two skated with the group Thursday morning. It was the first time Parise worked with the team on the ice since undergoing back surgery in October.

It’s still unclear, though, when either will be ready to return to action.

“It’s nice to see that they’re getting on the mend,” Boudreau said, “and that they are getting closer.”

Projected lineup:

Jason Zucker-Mikko Koivu-Charlie Coyle

Nino Niederreiter-Eric Staal-Mikael Granlund

Joel Eriksson Ek-Daniel Winnik-Chris Stewart

Tyler Ennis-Matt Cullen-Zack Mitchell

Ryan Suter- Matt Dumba

Jonas Brodin-Ryan Murphy

Mike Reilly-Nate Prosser

Alex Stalock

Key numbers:

2: Goals by winger Jason Zucker the last time the Wild faced the Maple Leafs (4-2 loss Nov.8).

49: Points in 44 career games against Toronto for center Eric Staal.

4: Consecutive wins on home ice for the Wild.

5: Straight Wild wins beyond regulation.

3-1: Toronto’s record against the Central Division this season.

About the Maple Leafs:

The Leafs sit second in the Atlantic Division, one of just four teams in the NHL to have already reached the 20-win mark. They’re coming off a 4-2 loss to the Flyers Tuesday but before that, Toronto had rattled off three straight wins. Overall, since Nov.6, the team is 12-4-1. The Leafs will be without center Auston Matthews against the Wild; he’s out with an upper-body injury. Matthews leads the Leafs in points (26), while winger James van Riemsdyk has a team-best 15 goals.