Paul Fenton's rocky run as general manager of the Wild has abruptly ended.

Fenton was fired Tuesday by owner Craig Leipold, according to two sources with knowledge of the transaction.

Hired away from the Nashville organization 14 months ago, the 59-year-old Fenton was charged with improving the team's postseason performance. The Wild made the playoffs six consecutive seasons, but advanced to the second round only twice, under previous GM Chuck Fletcher.

The Wild did not make the playoffs in 2019, and Fletcher was hired as general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Fenton was the third general manager in team history, following Doug Risebrough and Fletcher.

His first draft, in 2018, was controversial from the start when the team took a flier on Filip Johansson, an under the radar defenseman who has struggled in Sweden. Fenton's free agent signings in the summer of 2018 were unremarkable, adding only fourth line forwards and third pair defenseman Greg Pateryn.

During a season that was marked by a key injury to defenseman Matt Dumba, Fenton traded popular players Charlie Coyle (getting Ryan Donato from Boston), Mikael Granlund (getting Kevin Fiala from Nashville) and Nino Niederreiter (getting Victor Rask from Carolina) as the team fell out of playoff contention.

The Wild had a more traditional first-round pick in June, taking left winger Matt Boldy with the 12th overall choice. Fenton's big free agent signing was winger Mats Zuccarello, but there were also constant rumors he was shopping one of the team's top goal scorers, Jason Zucker, who remains with the Wild.

Fenton also had a rocky relationship with the media and an old school approach to guarding information that was confusing to some players.

Details of Fenton's contract were never made public, but his three-year deal was believed to run through 2021.

Tom Kurvers is the Wild assistant general manager who likely will be in charge of the team's hockey operations until a new general manager is named.

The Wild opens training camp on Sept. 12. Among Fenton's uncompleted offseason tasks are a contract extension with defenseman Jared Spurgeon, and contracts for Joel Eirksson Ek and Fiala, who are restricted free agents.