7 p.m. vs. Florida • Xcel Energy Center • FSN Plus, 100.3-FM

After blowout, two against the East

Preview: The Wild plays its first of two in a row against the Eastern Conference when it takes on the Panthers. On Saturday, the team posted a second consecutive victory by routing the Stars 7-0, the biggest home rout in franchise history. The seven goals were the most the Wild scored since it had a season-high eight Dec.19 in Arizona. C Mikko Koivu missed Saturday’s game because of an illness. D Brad Hunt has also been sick.

Players to watch: Panthers G Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves Saturday in a 4-1 victory over Detroit after missing two games because of an upper-body injury. LW Jonathan Huberdeau has 27 points in his past 15 games. … Wild G Alex Stalock is 7-1-1 with a .924 save percentage and 2.10 goals-against average at home. LW Jason Zucker tallied a season-high three points Saturday vs. the Stars.

Numbers: The Wild has scored eight power-play goals in the past eight games. LW Zach Parise has four goals in his past three games. … Florida has won eight of its past 11. The Panthers went 7-for-7 on the penalty kill Saturday in Detroit.

Injuries: Panthers D MacKenzie Weegar (upper body) is out.

Sarah McLellan