GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Cam Talbot, Oilers: The goaltender made 35 saves.
2. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center was arguably the Wild's best forward, scoring the team's lone goal.
3. Connor McDavid, Oilers: The captain tallied two assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Wins by the Wild in four games since an eight-day break.
1 Power-play goal by the Oilers in three chances.
29 Shots by the Wild that were blocked or missed the net.
13 Players with 200 points for the Wild, a group joined Thursday by Jason Zucker.
SARAH MCLELLAN
