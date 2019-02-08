GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Cam Talbot, Oilers: The goaltender made 35 saves.

2. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center was arguably the Wild's best forward, scoring the team's lone goal.

3. Connor McDavid, Oilers: The captain tallied two assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Wins by the Wild in four games since an eight-day break.

1 Power-play goal by the Oilers in three chances.

29 Shots by the Wild that were blocked or missed the net.

13 Players with 200 points for the Wild, a group joined Thursday by Jason Zucker.

SARAH MCLELLAN