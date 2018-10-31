GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Mikael Granlund, Wild: The red-hot winger scored the game-winning goal amid a two-point effort.
2. Eric Staal, Wild: The veteran center tallied a goal and two assists.
3. Leon Draisaitl, Oilers: The pivot also chipped in a goal and an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Power-play goals for the Wild in three chances.
34 Saves for Wild goalie Alex Stalock.
399 Career goals for Staal.
SARAH MCLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Energy of Wolves rookie Okogie is infectious
Josh Okogie filled up the stat sheet against the Lakers on Monday, finishing with four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block to go with 17 points.
Wild
Stepan scores from own blue line, Coyotes beat Senators 5-1
Derek Stepan gathered the puck near Arizona's blue line and flipped it toward the other end, hoping to kill a few extra seconds off Ottawa's power play. The puck skittered off the ice and slipped through the goalie's pads, a dump-in turned into an unexpected goal.
Wild
Wild's Granlund extends point streak to nine games vs. Oilers
On Tuesday night, he notched the game-winner against the Edmonton Oilers in the third period in the team's 4-3 victory.
Wild
Granlund's third-period goal lifts Wild past Oilers
Minnesota never led in the game until Granlund's power-play tally, but never trailed by more than one goal.
Wild
Eberle scores twice, Islanders top Penguins 6-3
Jordan Eberle scored twice in the second period to help the New York Islanders pull away from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 6-3 victory Tuesday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.