GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Mikael Granlund, Wild: The red-hot winger scored the game-winning goal amid a two-point effort.

2. Eric Staal, Wild: The veteran center tallied a goal and two assists.

3. Leon Draisaitl, Oilers: The pivot also chipped in a goal and an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Power-play goals for the Wild in three chances.

34 Saves for Wild goalie Alex Stalock.

399 Career goals for Staal.

SARAH MCLELLAN