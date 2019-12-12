7 p.m. vs. Edmonton • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3 FM

Power play missing some juice

Preview: The Wild extended its point streak on home ice to 10 games (7-0-3) Tuesday but went 0-for-5 on the power play. … The Oilers have been sliding lately, dropping five of their past seven games. They also lost the first matchup with the Wild 3-0.

Players to watch: Oilers C Connor McDavid’s 55 points lead the NHL. RW Leon Draisaitl is second with 54. … LW Jordan Greenway assisted on two goals Oct. 22 vs. Edmonton.

Injuries: Oilers D Matt Benning (concussion) is out. … Wild G Devan Dubynk (family illness), Ds Jared Spurgeon (hand) and Greg Pateryn (lower body) and C Mikko Koivu (lower body) are also out. C Eric Staal (upper body) left Tuesday’s game after colliding with a linesman, but his status is unclear.

Sarah McLellan