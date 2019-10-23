This was either the best or worst time to face the Oilers.

Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid was in a “rut,” going pointless in back-to-back games — a rarity for the two-time NHL points leaders. And during the dry spell, the Oilers’ torrid offense also cooled off despite still improving to an impressive 7-1-1.

But it wasn’t McDavid who rebounded Tuesday.

Center Eric Staal was the dynamo of the night, scoring twice — his first goals of the season — and assisting on another to spur the Wild to a 3-0 win in front of 17,189 at Xcel Energy Center that notched back-to-back victories for the first time since Feb.26-March 2.

Despite the score suggesting a cruise-control performance by the Wild, this was very much a patchwork effort.

The team was shorthanded most of the game, with winger Jordan Greenway leaving in the first period and not returning after sustaining a heavy check. Goalie Devan Dubnyk also exited the action after a second-period collision. His nine saves, combined with 16 from backup Alex Stalock in relief, stymied a usually high-octane Oilers offense.

Wild center Eric Staal (12) celebrated after scoring his second of two goals in the first period against Edmonton on Tuesday.

Instead, it was the Wild that surged.

Staal finally shrugged out of his slow start 11 minutes, 33 seconds into the first when his backhand slid by Edmonton goalie Mike Smith, the latest he recorded his first goal of the season (his ninth game). Before that, the longest it took Staal to score No.1 was his sixth appearance in his rookie season in 2003-04.

Only 1:15 later, and on the team’s very next shot, Staal tallied his second on another backhander.

Defenseman Carson Soucy threw the puck on net that Staal retrieved, his first NHL point. Greenway was the one who passed off to Soucy and after he did, Greenway was crushed by the Oilers’ Josh Archibald and left the game.

Later in the frame on the power play, specialist Brad Hunt used his patented one-timer to make it 3-0 at 16:46. The goal was the defenseman’s team-leading fourth and sixth point. Hunt’s four goals are also tied for the second-most in the NHL among blue liners.

Overall, the Wild went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Three goals were the most by the Wild in a period this season, but the team’s play in the second was just as important in sealing the win.

Less than two minutes into the period, winger Ryan Donato crashed into Dubnyk after he got tied up with Edmonton’s Brandon Manning and fell to the ice. Dubnyk spun and fell on his back and after getting evaluated, he was replaced by Stalock.

Donato was penalized on the play for interference, a challenging spot for Stalock to start since the Oilers’ power play entered the game tops in the league.

But the Wild’s penalty kill was air-tight, with Stalock stopping the only shot he encountered. Edmonton ended up blanking on both of its power plays.

That missed opportunity for the Oilers seemed to embody the team’s struggles against the Wild; although the Wild was attentive, Edmonton was out-of-sync — pulling itself off-side and McDavid made an ill-advised drop pass to no one that the Wild pounced on to clear the zone. Smith finished with 27 saves for the Oilers.

With the win, coach Bruce Boudreau passed Billy Reay for sole possession of 23rd place on the NHL’s all-time wins list at 543.