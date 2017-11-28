Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was hit with a $5,000 fine, the maximum allowable under the NHL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct during Monday night’s game against Winnipeg.

 

 

Dumba was penalized at the end of the first period because he squirted water at Winnipeg's Joel Armia, captured in this tweet from CJ Fogler.

