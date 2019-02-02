GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Tyler Seguin, Stars: The center scored the game-winning goal and added an empty-netter.
2. Ben Bishop, Stars: The goaltender made 21 saves.
3. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The netminder kept the Wild close to the Stars, making 29 stops.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Power-play goal by defenseman Brad Hunt, his first with the Wild.
2 Third-period goals by Seguin to break a 1-1 tie.
600 Games for veteran forward Matt Hendricks, who became the 12th active and 34th Minnesota-born skater all-time to reach the milestone.
SARAH MCLELLAN
