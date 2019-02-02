GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Tyler Seguin, Stars: The center scored the game-winning goal and added an empty-netter.

2. Ben Bishop, Stars: The goaltender made 21 saves.

3. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The netminder kept the Wild close to the Stars, making 29 stops.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Power-play goal by defenseman Brad Hunt, his first with the Wild.

2 Third-period goals by Seguin to break a 1-1 tie.

600 Games for veteran forward Matt Hendricks, who became the 12th active and 34th Minnesota-born skater all-time to reach the milestone.

SARAH MCLELLAN